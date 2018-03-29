EuGene Wendell Long
EuGene Wendell Long passed from this life on March 22, 2018, at his home in Summit, Utah. He was born Sept. 28, 1935, to Rufus Wendell and Afton Hobbs Long in Mapleton, Idaho. He was the oldest of eight children.
EuGene attended USU after graduating from High School. He served a LDS Mission in Iowa and Nebraska. After returning from his mission, EuGene joined the United States Army. He served for four years, part of which was spent in Germany.
He married Loie May Drake on Aug. 31, 1961. They were later divorced.
While attending USU, EuGene worked in the USU Experimental Plant Sciences Department. It was here that he developed his love of anything green. Landscaping and gardening became his life’s love as well as his vocation.
EuGene worked in Salt Lake City, Utah, for Wasatch Shadows Nursery for many years before moving to St. George and opening his own business. He spent several years as a landscape architect in Las Vegas where he did landscaping for many of the hotels and casinos. After retiring, he moved to Summit, Utah, where he enjoyed gardening and watching his plants and grandchildren grow. Gene greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Robert, Clarkston, Wash.; Richard Wendell (Jackie), Enoch, Utah; and daughters, Jeana Peterson, Provo, Utah; and Joan Long, Longmont, Colo.; by nine grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Roy C. (Barbara), Twin Falls, Idaho; Samuel Dee (LeeAnn), Kearns, Utah; Willis Clyne (Ann), American Fork, Utah; and sisters, LaRue (DeVere) Burbank, Evelyn (Dennis) Dockstader, Gaylene (Keven) Stone, and Wendy (Doyle) Sears, all of Cub River, Idaho; along with nieces and nephews too numerous to count. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Afton Long; and by a son, Wesley EuGene Long.
A memorial service will be held at the Mapleton LDS Ward Church on April 7, 2018, at 10 a.m.
