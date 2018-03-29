Preston native and longtime teacher, Cindy Wilson will launch her campaign for State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Saturday, March 31, at 5 p.m., in front of the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston. Wilson kicked-off her campaign last week in Orofino--where she built her career.
Wilson grew up in Preston, Idaho, the daughter of Dee and Thedora Pettorborg. She has taught all over the state, and currently teaches civics and government at Capital High School in Boise. She served on Governor Otter’s K-12 Education Task Force--the group’s 20 recommendations have laid out a five-year plan addressing teacher pay, school funding, early reading, and mastery-based learning. She currently serves on Idaho’s three-member Board of Correction.
"Idaho students, teachers, and schools deserve strong leadership. And I have a vision for Idaho! We must invest in effective student learning and promote equal opportunities for all Idaho children," she said.
She wants to address what she calls "a great divide between urban and rural schools" in the state, believes in strong partnerships with the business community, and wants more value placed on civic education.
"Although other subjects are critical, every child must learn the skills they need to participate in their democracy," she said.
