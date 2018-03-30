In a long and wide-ranging meeting on March 26, the Preston City Council addressed a variety of city issues. The meeting started with the issuing of a business license for Ramon Perez for Advanced Plastering at 35 E. 1st N. A second application, for Shelby Schvaneveldt of SSMC at 45 S. State was tabled until the next council meeting pending clarification of details of the application.
A proclamation for Fair Housing Month was read into the record. A similar proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention month was presented by The Family Place, as was a third proclamation regarding Sexual Assault Awareness Month presented by CAPSA.
Councilmember Brad Wall led a discussion of playground equipment in the city park. The Lions Club has purchased the various pieces of equipment, and the city council considered a location near the splash pad. After a brief discussion, the location was approved. It will be where the sand volleyball court is currently located.
The council was made aware of the availability of three shares of Consolidated Irrigation water rights to be sold. The council voted to purchase the three shares of the secondary water for $1,200 per share, and use them for non-potable water needs.
The city decided to request engineering proposals to enlarge its wastewater Facility plant on the southeast corner of town. The city has been mandated by the state to have a new and enlarged wastewater treatment plant on line in about seven years. The planning and engineering is the first step in the project.
The city announced the hiring of Shawn Oliverson to be the economic development/ planning assistant. Oliverson graduated from Preston High in 2004 and earned a Bachelor's of Arts while playing basketball for Louisiana Tech and an MBA from Western Governors University in Utah. He has been a police officer in Cache County, Utah, and an agent with Fidelity Investments.
"I am really excited for what it will mean for Preston to have someone hired by Preston, from Preston, to be promoting Preston while working with the Four-County Alliance (of Southeastern Idaho)," said Mayor Mark Beckstead.
The hiring of Oliverson will not impact the city's payroll in any way. His salary will be covered by a position that was vacated in the Public Works Department. Oliverson will report to work on April 1, and will share an office with city engineer Mark Owens.
A new Festival of Lights board member was named. Julie Johnson was approved by a unanimous vote.
Two agenda items were tabled, pending further needed information. They were an update on the proposed walking path, and a discussion on the Urban Renewal Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.