Regular riders of the bus between Preston and Logan, have made a habit of making a donation to the Pocatello Regional Transit for the service since it was first offered in 2006. Those donations help with the cost of running the service.
Riders are now being asked to send those donations directly to the Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) at the Franklin County Courthouse, 39 W. Oneida, Preston, Idaho 83263.
The bus service in Preston is provided through cooperation between the Cache Valley Transit District (CVTD), which runs a fare-free system, and the Pocatello Regional Transit, which runs a fare system. CVTD runs the bus between Logan and Preston, then bills PRT for the miles the bus travels in Idaho.
Donations are still greatly appreciated and needed, but not required to ride the bus.
“If you have any questions in regard this or any other aspect of the bus feel free to contact me,” noted Phillip Abrams, bus patron representative in Preston.
“If I do not have an answer I will find it for you. … Please share this information with other riders,” Abrams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.