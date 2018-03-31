The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a proposed air quality permit to construct (PTC) for IPEX USA, Preston.
The proposed permit will regulate emissions from the company's PVC pipe and fitting fabrication facility located at 640 US Highway 91.
DEQ has reviewed the permit application and determined that construction and operation of the equipment under the proposed permit conditions will not cause or contribute to a violation of any ambient air quality standard and will not injure or unreasonably affect human or animal life or vegetation.
The permit application, proposed permit, and related documents are available for review on DEQ’s website, http://www.deq.idaho.gov/news-archives/air-ipex-usa-preston-ptc-comment-032818/.
Submit written comments on DEQ's website or by mail or email by April 27, 2018, at 5 p.m.
