Brazilian loved his chance on the football field

One of the many wonderful benefits of hosting exchange students is allowing them the opportunity to achieve global and personal ambitions. This is the case for Eduardo de Abreu. He came to Preston in early August to stay with Dr. Daniel and Roxi Patten. One of the things he really wanted to do was play football. He had never played, and was anxious to get in as much practice time as he could. He decided to come several weeks early in order to be here when the West Side team began fall practices.
"Being a part of the football team has been one of the greatest experiences I have had here. I even got to play in the Holt Arena and the Kibbie Dome, it was incredible," says Eduardo. He was the varsity kicker for the team and had many opportunities to put his soccer skills to work on the football field, scoring 27 points in 11 games. "I even got in two tackles!" he said laughing.
Eduardo comes from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He says he came here to enjoy new experiences (like moving pipe in an alfalfa field), meet new people, and learn about a new culture. "Improving my English was an added consequence of all those things," he said.
The hardest thing for him has, of course, been being so far from his family and friends back home. He is excited to see his mom and brother again, who will be coming out to visit the end of May and take him back home. He is looking forward to sharing some of the things he has loved about our community with them. Another thing that has been somewhat hard is the weather here. He is not used to the extreme cold and misses the beach. He did have the chance to go skiing several times though, and had fun doing that.
He has enjoyed sharing some of his culture with his family and friends here, especially the foods he loves. At the Patten home, they have shared a meal of "feijoada," which is a mix of beans and different meats served with rice.
Eduardo attends West Side High School and does very well in his classes. "The schools here are much more casual than in Brazil, with less subjects every day," he shared. In Brazil, he takes up to 12 classes in a day with a different class schedule each day.
He is enjoying his time here and has made many new friends that he will miss when he leaves, but never forget, he said.
