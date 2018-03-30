2018 Ag baby

First time parents, Jeffery and Chloe Berry Simanton, were showered with gifts from Franklin County Farm Bureau at the arrival of their daughter, Pauline Isabella Simanton, on March 20. The six-pound, 14 ounce, baby is the great-granddaughter of Ken and Pauline Keller of the Cub River area.
March 20 is National Agriculture Day– a day designated each year by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA) to celebrate the accomplishments of agriculture. It is a day to thank American agricultural producers for their contributions to the nation’s outstanding quality of life and to celebrate new birth as a part of spring, said Vickie Free of the Franklin County Farm Bureau Women's Committee.
"If we don't have ag, we don't eat," said Free. "It's amazing what people don't know about agriculture." American farmers, ranchers and foresters provide food, fiber, and more to the United States and countries around the world.
